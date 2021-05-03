Brewster Street Ice House, Concrete Street Amphitheater plan to slowly increase capacity

Two popular concert venues in the downtown area have both made the decision to increase capacity for live concerts, but it still won't be 100 percent for now.

Governor Greg Abbott's decision to allow businesses to increase capacity to 100 percent takes effect in less a week as well as relaxing the mask order. This all now has local music venues looking at how to best and safely proceed.

Two popular concert venues in the downtown area, Brewster Street Ice House , and Concrete Street Amphitheater have both just made the decision to increase capacity for live concerts, but it still won't be 100 percent for now.

When you think live music, especially Texas county music you can't help but think of Brewster Street downtown.

Currently all shows have been operating at 25 percent capacity, but in the coming weeks, the plan is to raise attendance up to 50 percent.

Thursday night, Eric Graham hit the stage to entertain folks enjoying the evening at the open-air venue.

Local favorite Robert Ray will headline Friday night.

Operating partner Mark Schaberg said following the governor's announcement, they wanted to develop a plan that is comfortable for most people, while expanding their capacity at the same time.

"I think we were like a lot of people a little shocked that it happened so much so fast we are taking our time, we are going to do things the right way," said Mark Schaberg who is the operating partner at Brewster Street Ice House and Concrete Street.

Right now, all shows are seated and tables socially distanced, but that will soon change to allow both table seating and general admission or standing options.

"We are working now with ideas and thoughts to start increasing that a little bit in a safe way, just a little bit at a time. People have enjoyed the sit down shows too, so we are trying to keep that element in there if we can. We want people to feel comfortable, that is the name of the game," said Schaberg.

Schaberg said the last year has been a challenge for venues, but they were still able to keep concerts going while operating at about 250 patrons when a big show would normally bring in a 1000 people.

"If it weren't for these live shows, we were able to do down here, we wouldn't have been able to survive," said Schaberg.

For now, he said employees and vendors will still be required to wear masks and they will urge customers to do the same while up and about although a mask won't be required.

They're also asking folks to keep a courteous distance from others not in their party.