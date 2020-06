The Curfew will take into effect Sunday, July 5 at 12:01 a.m.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The City of Falfurrias posted to Facebook announcing a curfew for residents in Brooks County.

The curfew is 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and will take into effect on Sunday, July 5 at 12:01 a.m.

Brooks County has a total of 3 COVID-19 cases.