Brooks County attorney: 'Appearing in public after testing positive can lead to arrest'

Brooks County Attorney David Garcia announced Saturday that anyone appearing in public who knows they have been exposed or have COVID-19 can be arrested unless they are seeking medical care.

His post made on Facebook said anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and has not subsequently tested negative, must isolate themselves from other people until they receive a negative result.

Garcia said failure to do so is breaking the law citing Texas Penal Code 22.05 (a) to wit:

"A person commit an offense if he recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

Noting the victim does not have to get COVID-19 but just be exposed to it without previous warning.

He said victims of that type of exposure may contact any law enforcement agency or the Brooks County Attorney's Office.

Three News reached out to the Brook's County Attorney but have not received a response.

