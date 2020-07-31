Brush, debris pick up beginning Monday, August 3 in Corpus Christi

Make sure the debris piles do not block sidewalks, streets or drainage ditches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will begin picking up Hurricane Hanna debris this coming Monday. There will be no citations for placing that debris at your curb now.

The City said there will be no citations or fines assessed during what they call this hurricane response period.

Residents should separate their brush and other debris into two separate piles.

Clean brush consisting of trees, limbs, palm fronds and other brush.

Wooden planks, fencing, roof shingles or other such debris caused by the hurricane.