CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Near Old Brownsville Rd and Saratoga, fire crews from the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Annaville, Flour Bluff and CCPD were called to a brush fire just after 7 p.m. Saturday night. After 8 p.m. crews got on scene and began to put out the fire. Within the next half hour, the fire was contained.

No injuries were reported. Residents were worried about the flames reaching their homes but crews told 3News that the strong winds were blowing in the opposite direction and it helped that the ground was wet from recent rain.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but stay tuned with 3news for more information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: