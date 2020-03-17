CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Buc Days celebration has officially been pushed to the week of Thanksgiving due to concerns over spread of the Coronavirus, according to city officials.

The Buccaneer Commission announced in February it would add several new events to the schedule, including a new stem-themed robotics rodeo and two different competitions with $15,000 in prizes up for grabs.

The 83rd annual Buccaneer Days was supposed to kick off April 30th and run through May 10th.

The new date is November 19 through November 29, Thanksgiving week.

There is no word on when The Navy Army Illuminated Night Parade will be held.