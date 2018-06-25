BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Firefighters in Buckeye are warning residents: "watch where you store your pool noodles."

The alert, posted on the department's Facebook page, comes after Buckeye fire said a family found quite the surprise inside two pool noodles that were left outside against a cinder block wall.

According to Buckeye fire, when the noodles were picked up and brought to the pool, out popped a rattlesnake.

Although it might be very difficult for some, Buckeye fire said the best way to deal with a situation like this is to stay calm.

"One of the worst things you can do when coming across a rattlesnake is to start panicking," the department said. "Snakes rely on vibrations in the ground to determine where you are. If you start moving fast and abruptly, you’ll only scare the snake more."

The department said the rattlesnake didn't attack, but was very concerned about the noodles because "there were a couple of young rattlesnakes who were still inside."

If you see a rattlesnake before you come across it, give it space, and if you hear it before you see it, stay still.

"Chances are, the snake will stop rattling and slither off after it has calmed down," the department said.

