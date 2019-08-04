CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Easter Bunny came early this year, but not just for the kids.

"Whole Pets Market," next to "Sprouts," is holding a fundraiser for the "Faith and Hope Foundation."

They're offering pictures with the Easter Bunny for $10.

The money will go to the organization, which survives on donations to drive across the country to give homeless pets permanent homes.

"We're foster based here out of Corpus and basically what we do is we save the animals on the euthanization lists at Corpus Christi animal shelters," volunteer Rosemary Moreno said. "So we basically try to get fosters, get them out of the pound, and get them healthy enough to where they're able to get their own family."

If you missed Sunday's event, they'll be doing one more photo event from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th.

"Whole Pets Market" is located at 1420 Airline Road in Corpus Christi.

To learn more about the "Faith and Hope Foundation," click here.