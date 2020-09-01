MERCEDES, Texas — Could you use an extra $1,000?

The Bureau of Land Management will pay you $1,000 to adopt a burro.

On January 10-11, the Bureau will hold a wild horse and burro event in Mercedes, Texas at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds.

The two-day event, featuring 70 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10.

Adoptions will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 10 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 11.

In an effort to find good homes for the horses and burros, the BLM offers $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.

This adoption incentive is offered for every animal in Mercedes.

BLM staff will be onsite for more information.