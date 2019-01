CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary moments on the south side of Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon when an SUV smashed into an RTA bus.

Corpus Christi police said it happened at the intersection of Holly and Everhart just after 2 p.m. when the white SUV did not yield the right of way, striking the bus.

Two people were sent to the hospital - one from the SUV and another from the bus- but both are expected to be okay.

As of right now, there's no word if the driver of the SUV was cited.