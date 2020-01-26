CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, dozens of vendors and musicians gathered downtown to share their talents to benefit children in foster care.

Bar Under The Sun or BUS was the venue for the 3rd Annual Rock for the Cause where local businesses gave back to CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Vendors sold everything from food, jewelry, clothing woodwork and other crafts.

The organization that hosted the event, Voodoo Promotions, supports local music, venues and non-profits.

"Every year we look for a worthy non-profit and what I think is a little unique about what we are doing is that 100 percent of what we collect goes right to the non-profit," event coordinator, Adam Stern, said. "We don't take a penny."

All the money from goods sold and entree fees to the concert portion go right back to CASA of the Coastal Bend.

The non-profit advocates for foster children in Nueces and Aransas Counties helping find them forever homes with loving families.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: