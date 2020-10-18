Busiest polling locations in Nueces County

If you're looking to avoid some of the voting lines, we have a list of some of the busiest polling centers in Nueces County.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — With so many people coming out to vote early this year, there is bound to be long lines at several voting locations throughout Nueces County.

Here's are the top five busiest polling locations throughout the county, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle is usually at the top of this list each election year.

Veterans Memorial High School coming in at second and Flour Bluff ISD Transportation Office round out the top three.

The Hilltop Community Center is also on the list with more than 2,700 voters coming through and finally Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship coming in a number five.

If you're looking to avoid some of those long lines, there's also a list of the least busy polling centers for early voting and remember if you live in Nueces County you can vote at any of these locations.

Hattie Martin Elementary School in Robstown is number one on the list and though they are a bit of a drive Banquete ISD and the Bishop Multipurpose Building are seeing very few people as well.

In Corpus Christi, the West Oso ISD and Tuloso Midway High School are some of the other low turnout locations.