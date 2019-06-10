CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Road construction on Everhart and Holly began this week, but one business owner is asking people not to avoid the area.



While the Middle East Market and Restaurant is a few blocks down from where construction is taking place.

Owner Mitchell Hamauei said they've already seen a drop in sales.

He has owned his store for decades and said earlier this week sales hit a record low, and he believes it's from the road construction and this is just the beginning.

Hamauei said he was told the project will take up to 18 months to repair the long stretch of Everhart.

He said people were advised to avoid the area, but he said if you are willing to add a couple more minutes to your commute there's no need to change your route.

In the event that business remains slow Hamauei said he addressed the city hoping for some form of compensation.

“As a small business owner we put our lives savings into these businesses and not only me, but all the small business owners put their life savings, time, effort and to see people shut down is bad for the city,” he said.



Hamauei said his landlord is considering reducing his rent during the road repairs, but that may not be the case for other businesses in the area.

He added that with holiday season right around the corner he hopes to drum up more business that will help sustain him for several more months.