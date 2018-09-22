Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, the CACCB Pinwheels Family Fun Day took place.

The event displayed 1,410 pinwheels to represent the number of children the CACCB interviewed in 2017 because of abuse and neglect allegations.

The family fun day also consisted of door prizes, activities, and youth performances.

Some of the acts included Cinderella School of Dance, Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico de Corpus Christi, and TJ Strutters Dance Team.

