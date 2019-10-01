CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Calallen High School graduate who started their own business will be featured on the ABC television show Shark Tank.

Shark Tank allows entrepreneurs such as Meredith Jurica a chance to make their dreams come true.

Jurica will present her invention of Makeup Junkie Bags to the sharks who are masters at their trait, great at promoting products and increasing sales at a mass level.

The contestants at Shark Tank try to convince anyone of the sharks to invest money in their idea.

"Standing in front of these amazing business people, these sharks and reality kind of hits you. I'm here I'm doing this," Jurica.

After two years of success for Jurica business Makeup Junkie Bags, she applied to be on Shark Tank.

"Lay flat makeup bag to basically hold modern-day cosmetics, palettes, brushes, and all things you see now in makeup aisle, there was no cosmetic bag that was keeping up with what we were seeing cosmetics doing," Jurica said.

Jurica started making the leak-proof bags right from her own home in Conroe, Texas.

"Locally friends family kept asking me where I got the bag, so I said I made it, can you make me one, can you make my mom one, and after making a couple of dozens, I thought maybe I will start a little craft business," Jurica said.

In the first month of creating Facebook page Jurika received over 700 orders.

"Kept posting beautiful pictures and how much fit, they were completely leaked proof, highlighting selling points," Jurica said. "Just seemed like every quarter we were doubling, tripling in size."

Makeup Junkie Bags business quickly took off and Jurica now employees over 70 people. The bags are sold in 2,000 across the U.S.

"Lay flat pack design was so functional we applied it travel bags for hair care, baby items, men's items," Jurica said.

In 2018 Makeup Junkie Bags was named one of USA Today's Top 10 Best Travel Bags.

Jurica wanted to take her business to the next level.

"I wanted mentor someone to guide me, because if I am one person and I could do this what can I do if I have people who know what they're doing helping me ."

According to Jurica, she learned a lot from the sharks.

"Made a lot of friends in the entrepreneur industry, a lot of people that own businesses own and have new products, we walked away with that and bounced ideas off each other, use each other's assets to our advantage," Jurica said.

Jurica encourages other entrepreneurs to take chances.

"All they need to do is try, I think the fear of failure or that can never happen to me holds a lot of people back," Jurica said. "See what you're good at finding out what your strengths are, and nurture them if something you enjoy because you never know where it will land you."

Jurica's segment on Shark Tank will air Jan. 20.