Candlelight vigil held in memory of shooting victim

Friends and family gather to remember a young man shot and killed Friday night. Police say one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a somber gathering in Corpus Christi on Saturday night following the death of a 14-year old boy who was shot and killed Friday night.

Family members have identified the victim as Joe Flores, also known and Jo-Jo. Friends and family met Saturday night at a candlelight service at Driscoll Middle School to honor his memory.

Several people came out to share their memories of the young man including his aunt, Maryann Garcia.

"Joe touched a lot of people's lives. He was a kind soul. He loved sports, he was really good a basketball and he was also in football for a little bit. He was going to attend Roy Miller High School. He's just going to be really missed," said Garcia.

It was around 6:00 p.m. Friday when Flores was shot and killed along Horne Road. According to police the shooting appears to have been accidental.