AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro recently partnered with Service Dogs, Inc., investing $9,000 to help contact more potential clients in need of a service dog.

Fifty CapMetro buses were installed with graphics from Service Dogs, Inc. that will remain in place through January 2020.

“Partnerships like this are critical to our being able to continue life-saving work,” said Dorey Petty, director of development for Service Dogs, Inc. “It is our honor to partner with CapMetro in a project like this to find clients who need the help of a Service Dog. We provide our dogs free of charge, so we depend on and value these collaborative projects.”

Service Dogs, Inc. is a nonprofit organization celebrating 31 years of transforming dogs from animal shelters, and other dogs in need of homes, into high-performance service dogs that assist individuals across Texas living with disabilities.

For more information about Service Dogs, Inc., visit www.servicedogs.org.

