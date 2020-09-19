One person dead after car crash in Refugio County, DPS Investigating

The crash happened on September 17. According to officials one driver was driving at an unsafe speed, hydroplaned into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 17 at 3:45 p.m. on US 77, six miles north of Woodsborro in Refugio County.

According to officials a 2011 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling north on US 77 and a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling south on US 77.

Officials say the driver of the Kenworth was traveling at an unsafe speed with wet roads, hydroplaned across the middle median into the oncoming traffic of southbound US 77.

The Kenworth struck the Ford F-150 on the driver’s side door. Police say this caused the F-150 to go off the right shoulder of southbound US 77. 60-year-old Rusty Lee Edwards, a resident of Kingsville died at the crash scene. The driver of the Kenworth was taken to Refugio Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.