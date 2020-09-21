One person dead after car crash in San Patricio County, DPS investigating

Officials say the drivers vehicle turned onto the driver’s side, ejected the driver and landed on top of the driver.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a car crash that left on person dead in San Patricio County.

The car crash happened on September 19 at 9:58 p.m. on IH-17, five and a half miles west of Odem in San Patricio County.

Officials say a 2013 Polaris Ranger 500 with one driver and three passengers was traveling south of the IH-37 grass right of way. According to officials the driver crossed the IH-37 road and began to “climb a grassy embankment.”

The Polaris turned onto the driver’s side, ejected the driver and landed on top of the driver.