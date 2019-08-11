CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the topic of child safety, today Driscoll's Children's Hospital hosted their car seat inspection event.

It all took place at the First Baptist Church parking lot this afternoon.

The goal is to show parents the proper way to install car seats for their children so they can be safe on the road.

"It's better to be safe. Anything can happen and you don't want it to impact the baby. Like my 3-year-old or my 5-year-old" stated Iesha Morgan.

First responders from Aransas Pass were also on hand at today's event to answer any questions parents may have.

