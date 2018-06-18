State Senator Carlos Uresti announced Monday he will step down as State Senator, effective Thursday, June 21.

Uresti was convicted on eleven counts related to using sand fracking company FourWinds as a Ponzi scheme to defraud investors. The charges included money laundering, securities fraud, and even acting as an unregistered broker.

Following that conviction, Uresti said he would appeal the guilty conviction.

Uresti's political career spans two decades. He was first elected in 1997 as State Representative. In 2006, he was elected to the State Senate. In 2016, Uresti was re-elected for a term that ran through 2020.

In a statement Monday, he emphasized his public service in the interest of children and thanked his supporters.

"After 22 years of public service to the great State of Texas - both as the State Representative for District 118 and the State Senator for District 19, I formally announce my resignation as State Senator effective June 21, 2018.

Serving the people and children in our great State has been both an honor and a privilege. I have enjoyed meeting so many amazing Texans - Democrats, Republicans, Independents, fellow veterans, small business women and men, and thousands of children from San Antonio all the way to the Big Bend.

Working together we have achieved great accomplishments over these 22 years. The one achievement that makes me the proudest is forming the “Blue Ribbon Task Force” and passing laws that helped to protect children from abuse and neglect. It has always been my primary mission to do everything possible to ensure that no child would be abused, neglected, sexually assaulted, bullied, or hurt in any way. With your help, we made children our top priority and helped to make a significant difference in children’s lives across my district and the state of Texas. I believe if the life of even one child was saved or was not abused due to our work, then my 22 years of service was a success.

As you know, I am in the process of ensuring that justice is served. The recent events have had a significant impact on my life, my family and my constituents. I need to attend to my personal matters and properly care for my family. So, keeping in mind the best interests of my constituents and my family, I believe it to be most prudent that I step down from my elected office to focus on these important issues.

Moving forward, my priority will be to continue to ensure justice is done and working to help children across Texas. During the last year, some of the media has been unfair, inaccurate, or sensational when it was hurtful, not necessary or simply not true. Nonetheless, I know what I did and what I did not do.

It has always been my intention to do what was right for the constituents of District 19 and for Texas. To the extent any of you feel I let you down, please grant me forgiveness.

I am asking that Governor Abbott call a special election on the next uniformed election date to fill my vacated Senate District 19 seat. The district will require continued representation to prepare for the 86th Legislative Session. Holding the special election in conjunction with the November 2018 elections will save the 17 counties and the taxpayers thousands of dollars.

I humbly ask that you remember all the good things that my family has done to try and help our community, especially our children and veterans. Please continue to support my brothers, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti, and state Representative Tomas Uresti.

During these difficult and trying times, I have been humbled by true friends and family who have remained steadfast by my side. Most importantly, I know that God will lead me and my family through these troubled waters. With His blessing, in the end, I know I will persevere.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

May God continue to bless the children of Texas and our great state.

Semper Fi!"





