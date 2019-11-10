CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS -- The Carroll High School Volleyball team received the devastating news of their coach's passing Thursday night.

The Varsity team says they will still play tonight in honor of their coach, Stacy Selby.

Carroll Lady Tiger Volleyball Our TIGER FAMILY has suffered a great loss with the untimely passing... of our BELOVED Head Coach Stacy Selby. Our hearts are broken and we are devastated as a team, school and volleyball community. We ask that you lift our Lady Tigers and coaches up in prayers during this time.

District officials tell 3News Selby passed away Thursday night. She coached at the high school for the last 3 years.

Selby previously coached at Ingleside High School, West Oso High School and Taft Junior High School, as well as led club volleyball teams.

Selby was an accomplished student-athlete. She was the 1990 state champion in shot put. She was Texas A&M University Kingsville’s shot put record holder from 1997-2004. In 1987, Selby was named Junior Miss Sinton.

The school district released this statement:



“Coach Selby was a wonderful mentor and role model for our students and a friend to our staff,” said Principal Dr. Jamie Copeland. “She could light up a room with her positive spirit and energy. We are extraordinarily fortunate to have had her as a member of the Carroll family. She will be dearly missed.”

CCISD’s crisis counseling team was on the Carroll campus Friday, providing comfort to students and staff.



The varsity Lady Tigers, having determined it is what their coach would want, will proceed with playing today’s home game against Roy Miller High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Officials have not released the cause of death or information on the circumstances surrounding her passing.