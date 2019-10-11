CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department wants to remind everyone that as cooler weather is beginning, you should have your home heating system checked for proper functioning.

If you have a gas heating system, please make sure to have a carbon monoxide detector.

Officials also suggest to fire up the heater during the day to burn off dust and get rid of the first use of this season smell. This plan is much better than turning it on for the first time, and possibly setting off the smoke detectors in the middle of the night.

You should have your fireplace professionally inspected to ensure there are no obstructions or cracks, which can lead to chimney and roof fires.

Never burn trash, paper, greenwood, or use any accelerant in your fireplace. Officials also say to never wear loose-fitting clothing near a fireplace, and always closely supervise children as temperatures can reach an excess of 200°F.

As we head into cooler temperatures, families will be pulling out space heaters, electric blankets, as well as firing up the fireplace.

However, if you are not careful, you are putting yourself and your family at risk for burn injuries and home fires.

"United States Fire Administration estimates at more than 10,000 fires occur in residential buildings each winter", said Patsy Porter President and CEO of the Burn Foundation.

"One of the leading causes of these fires is heating as we, unfortunately, saw recently where a fire was believed to have been caused by a space heater and resulted in the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her four children", added Porter.

Most people are aware that heating devices such as wooden stoves, kerosene heaters, fireplaces, electric space heaters, electric blankets, and heating pads can be extremely dangerous.

Firefighters ask that people please take proper precautions when trying to keep their families warm during this cold weather season.

