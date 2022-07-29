CC Polymers to resume construction on largest PTA-PET plant in America

The integrated facility has the capacity for more than a million tons of lightweight, fully recyclable plastic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Polymers is getting back to work on what they hope will be a world-class recyclable plastic facility in the Coastal Bend.

CEO Russell Wilson explained the facility will have two parts. PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which shows up in plastic bottles, and PTA (purified terephthalic acid), which is the the feedstock for PET. Feedstock is the raw material that helps make the product.

"This will be the largest integrated PET and PTA plant in the Americas," Wilson said. "In the U.S., most people recognize it as the lightweight resin that’s in your water bottles or soda bottles. It’s a 100% recyclable, lightweight material."

Wildlife expert Jace Tunnell at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute said he is not worried about any negative environmental effects from small plastic pellets like nurdles, which can disrupt local animals’ eating habits.

"They’ve got all the new technologies, they’ve got all the best management practices that can be done on-site," Tunnell said. "And so really with these new facilities, you wouldn’t expect to find many nurdles being released."

The facility will have a capacity for 1.1 million tons of PET and 1.3 million tons of PTA . With just 35 employees currently, Wilson said they plan to have 250 full-time employees once in operation and potential for 700 additional jobs for the Coastal Bend.

"There are advantages to being the largest, there are advantages to being the most technologically advanced," Wilson said. "We also believe that we have the right technology, the right partners and in the right location."

Construction will resume on the partially built complex in August--with heavy work beginning early next year. The facility is expected to be in initial commercial operation in 2025.

