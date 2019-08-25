CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, the CC Rimz hosted the 'Spokes Versus Heroes' tournament at the YWCA.

"They don't let anything slow them down, they are just awesome athletes," Nueces County E.S.D. Number Two Chief Dale Scott said.

Scott said by playing basketball in a wheelchair, it put things in a different perspective for the players who can use their legs.

"Kind of learning what it's like to be on the other side because it's a totally different experience. It's different when you strap on the chair and you get out there and you're doing what they're doing and it's difficult," he said.

Carlos Cavazos, a player on the CC Rimz said he's thankful for the support from the first responders who played during the games.

"The best part is to have everybody come together to play some basketball especially with people that we don't play on a regular basis," he said.

Cavazos said his entire team is also grateful for the continued community support.

"I chose to play because- to show the community what we're about and show the community that we do need their help. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be nobody," Cavazos said.

Chief Scott said they're happy to help and support.

"I feel like we're helping them, I feel like it's a worthwhile event, so we're glad to help them out," he said.

All of the proceeds from the tournament support the Rimz in their upcoming season.