CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi will keep church doors open but are altering their service to limit the spread of germs.

With the Covid-19 Corona Virus, the Bishop of Corpus Christi said he enforced a new protocol.

Bishop Michael Mulvey said holy water was removed, the sign of peace is temporarily suspended, communion is to be recieved in the hand --not placed in the mouth--- and holding hands is not encouraged.

He said all the churches he oversees have adopted the changes to protect those that come in and out of worship.

Mass will continue--and taking these protocols seriously would help keep the congregation safe.

"We're going to continue with mass as usual until at a certain point that health officials say it's better not to have large gatherings and we will comply and cooperate with that but I'm just hoping we can get ahead of it, Mulvey said."

"We want people to be able to feel comfortable coming though everyone can take precautions. Washing their hands before they come, bringing sanitizer with them if they have it."

Because of the city's ban on gatherings of 500 or more, church leaders will also monitor the number of parishoners and if they do reach a limit, suggest going to a different service time.

Bishop Mulvey is also asking the community to please stay home iif they are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms. They can watch holy mass on KDFTV channel 47 or listen on KLUX 89.5.