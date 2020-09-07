CCFD battle massive flames at abandoned home overnight

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. for a home engulfed in flames, fire investigators are searching for a cause.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to put out the flames at an abandoned home early Thursday morning.

The flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the home near the intersection of Comanche and Coke Streets, just a few blocks away from the Ben Garza Gym.

Officials with CCFD tell 3News a Good Samaritan noticed the flames and tried put them out by dousing it with buckets of water. When then didn't work, the person went to a nearby home to get fire extinguishers.

By that time, the home was engulfed in flames and firefighters had arrived. They were able to gain control of the fire after several minutes of fighting the fire.

We're told the home had no electricity or running water. No cause has been determined at this point, but fire officials say they have had some recent fires at this home. Investigators believe those fires were caused by members of the homeless community trying to keep warm and ward off mosquitoes.