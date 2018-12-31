CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Fire crews responded to a fire around Port and Morgan in Corpus Christi Sunday morning just after 9 a.m.

Corpus Christi Fire Department said the blaze was bigger than expected, adding witnesses could see it miles away on Agnes street.

The fire even spread to nearby buildings.

Officials said fortunately no one was hurt and the scene looked a lot worse than it actually was.

"Believe it or not, it's just the plastic from the trash that led off that heavy black smoke, so that's all it was," Captain Thomas Cruz with CCFD said.

However, the department said they received multiple calls of dumpster fires Sunday morning, leading them to believe someone might have intentionally started them.

They are currently investigating those fires.

If you have information that could help, call police at 361-886-2600.

