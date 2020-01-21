CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters were called south side apartment complex after witnesses saw heavy smoke Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. after some witnesses noticed smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment at the Four Winds complex near Weber and Carroll Lane.

A fire truck happened to be right around the corner and got to the scene within a couple of minutes.

Luckily no one was home at the time but 3 News was told the resident had just moved in.

"There wasn't a lot of furniture or anything in there, we were able to make our way in and put it out rather quickly. but we're trying to locate the resident right now we don't know where they're at," CCFD Battalion Chief Jackie Burrows, said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

