CCISD administrators say they decided on remote learning because they felt they had no other choice

Dr. Roland Hernandez expressed the conflict he and other educators and administrators are experiencing in having to decide what to do for their students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD officially announced their back-to-school plans for all the campuses. The district will be providing remote instruction only, from the first day of school August 13 until at least September 4,

Administrators say they made this decision because they felt they had no other choice.

“What happened is, coming down from Commissioner Morath is, even if we had a handful of kids, wanting to come to class to do face to face, we had to provide for that,” said Alice Hawkins, CCISD board member at large.



Hawkins says the uncertainty over opening schools up to in-person instruction was in large part due to funding.

Originally, the Texas Education agency informed districts that failure to provide at least an option to attend classes would result in reduced state and federal funds.



Wednesday, July 15 Commissioner Mike Morath said that’s no longer the case.

Schools across Texas can now opt out of going back to class in favor of online instruction for the entire fall semester if they choose to and have the support of their local health and county officials.



During a special board meeting Dr. Roland Hernandez expressed the conflict he and other educators and administrators are experiencing in having to decide what to do for their students.



“The best method is face to face and that's what we want more than anything. We also recognize that many families are not going to bring their kids back. Even employees are struggling with that," said Dr. Hernandez.



CCISD is working non-stop to ensure that during this period of online learning kids will have access to the most authentic educational experience possible.

“What we're trying to do is make it no different than me looking at you as my teacher and receiving my instruction. Almost as if I was sitting in the class and making it as interactive as possible. Instead of counting on kids, here's your assignment go work on it on your own,” said Dr. Hernandez.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.