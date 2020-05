CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD’s curbside service will be closed to prepare for their summer service.

Curbside service will be closed starting Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29.

Monday, June 1 curbside service will resume. The time remains 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summer curbside service will continue to be three days a week. The districts Office of Food Services will provide an updated list of locations.