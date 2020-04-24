CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Monday, April 27 CCISD curbside service will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Each day breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Monday's and Wednesday's will include an additional lunch and breakfast for the the days that curbside will not be providing service.
Monday's and Wednesday's lunches will include a heated dish.
Here are the curbside pick up locations.
- Mary Carroll High School, 5301 Weber Road
- David Crockett Elementary School, 2625 Belton Street
- George Evans Elementary School, 1315 Comanche Street
- Rafael Galvan Elementary School, 3126 Masterson Drive
- Paul R. Haas Middle School, 6630 McArdle Road
- Gloria Hicks Elementary School, 3602 McArdle Road
- Richard King High School, 5225 Gollihar Road
- Blanche Moore Elementary School, 6121 Durant Drive
- Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.
- Foy H. Moody High School, 1818 Trojan Drive
- Oak Park Elementary School, 3801 Leopard Street
- W.B. Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail
- Rose Shaw Elementary School, 2920 Soledad Street
- William B. Travis Elementary School, 3210 Churchill Drive
- Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.
- Windsor Park Elementary School, 4525 South Alameda Street
- Lorenzo de Zavala Elementary School, 3125 Ruth Street