CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Monday, April 27 CCISD curbside service will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Each day breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Monday's and Wednesday's will include an additional lunch and breakfast for the the days that curbside will not be providing service.

Monday's and Wednesday's lunches will include a heated dish.

Here are the curbside pick up locations.