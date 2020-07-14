CCISD extends P-EBT application deadline to July 31, here's what you need to know

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) helps families buy food during the coronavirus pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD has extended the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) application deadline to July 31.

The program helps families affected by the school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic to buy food.

Eligible families must meet at leas one of these criteria:

Children who are certified for free or reduced meals during the 2019-20 school year.

Children who attended a school that offers free meals to all students.

Children ages 5-18 who received SNAP food benefits for March 2020

Eligible families note enrolled in SNAP need to complete and online application as well as families with eligible children under the age of 5 or between the ages of 19-21 that received benefits for March 2020.