CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Health Department has informed some residents they may have come into contact with a person who may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to Corpus Christi ISD.

The school district issued this statement:

"We wanted to let you know that we are aware that local health department officials have informed some residents individually that they may have come into contact in the community with someone who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. We want to reassure you that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in our area.

We continue to encourage staff and students to practice healthy habits, including thorough hand-washing and staying home when ill.

Anyone who believes they may have the novel coronavirus should call the local health district at (361) 826-7200 for guidance.

We hope everyone is enjoying a safe, healthy Spring Break. We are looking forward to seeing students and staff on Monday, March 16.

Thank you!"

3News has been in contact with local health officials who emphasize there are ZERO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend at this time.

There will be a press conference regarding the issue at 12pm today. Tune to 3News with the latest.