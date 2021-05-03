CCISD honors best educators in the district

"I want to share this honor with everyone, because all of us have been the teacher of the year," said elementary award recipient Rachel Beavers.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District took time Thursday to honor some of the best educators in their district .

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez announced this years' winners of the elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year awards.

The ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial High School.

This year's honorees were 5th grade teacher Rachel Beavers from Windsor Park Elementary who has been teaching for the last 17 years.

The secondary Teacher of the Year went to Luisa White, a 7 year veteran from Moody High School who teaches history and is also the girl's head soccer coach at the school.

"I want to share this honor with everyone, because all of us have been the teacher of the year. The past year we have been down in the trenches, whatever it takes, doing a song and dance on Zoom everyday and make sure that our kids are learning and growing and safe, and they have something to eat," said the winner of the elementary Teacher of the Year, Rachel Beavers.

"In this year that has been so incredibly challenging, its opened my eyes in ways and improved my teaching in ways, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into the classroom every day," said secondary Teacher of the Year recipient Luisa White.

The two will now advance to regional judging this summer.