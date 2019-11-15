CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive school contest started on Friday, November 1st and ended on Friday, November 15th.

Once again, KIII has also teamed up with HEB to help raise money and donations for the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas live broadcast will take place on Friday, December 6th from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at KIII-TV studios located at 5002 S.P.I.D and various H-E-B’s throughout our community.

Many parents and students participated in the food drive throughout various CCISD campuses across the Coastal Bend area.

Aaliyah Spence, a 9-year-old Gloria Hicks Elementary student, is pictured with all the donations she gathered for the cause.

"Every year she goes all out donating. She loves helping others. She even got baby food" said Aaliyah's mother, Julie Cisneros.

3News looks forward to seeing all the amazing students that have helped out with this year's food drive. We invite you to join us for the 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive!

For more information on the 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive, please visit our website at www.kiiitv.com

