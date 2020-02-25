CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Corpus Christi Independent School District Trustees, got on the bandwagon to try to curb the use of e-cigarettes and vaping among students.

According to the American Heart Association, there are now over 5 million students using e-cigarettes and vaping products nationwide.

The local board passed a resolution tonight partnering with the Heart Association to review and strengthen the district's tobacco policies and to find ways to raise awareness about the danger.

"Students are trying this for the first time and don't know the dangers of it, when we see it picking up we at least want to get in front of them and find a way to discourage them from doing it," Doctor Roland Hernandez, CCISD's superintendent, said.

Dr. Hernandez said the district is planning a parent and community meeting on the topic of e-cigarettes and vaping later this week.

