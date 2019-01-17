CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Concerned parents contacted 3News on Thursday after saying they heard rumors that the Corpus Christi Independent School District's free lunch program was in jeopardy due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

We reached out to CCISD and officials those rumors are not true -- at least, for now.

CCISD Communications Director Leann Winkler-Libby said the school lunch program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 3News contacted the USDA and they said the free lunch funding will be okay.