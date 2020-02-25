School administrators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District are getting a better picture of how students are doing in the classroom and if they are meeting their benchmarks.

CCISD trustees were given the assessment update during Tuesday's school board meeting.

The updates are given each grading period, so about every six weeks. They learned that in some areas, the students are exceeding expectations, but in others like reading, not so much.

When it comes to the subject of math, administrators say they are seeing significant gains. The data looked at grades 3,4,6,7, and 9.

"I got to point out Hass Middle School, they were an F rated school. In post secondary readiness versus last year the same time, they've increased 42 percent. Martin Middle School has increased 41 percent. You are going from one in ten students being prepared for post secondary readiness for college, to one in two," district math coordinator Christian Auger said.

The board was also presented with data for Reading and Language Arts Common Assessment and Benchmark.

"In reading, we are proud of the progress we've made over the years. We really target to the younger grades and see that progress each year. We still have some grade levels where they aren't quite where we want them to be, but I think with more support we can move those schools forward," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

"As a former educator I understand reading is at the top of the tear of education. If a student can't read, they can't write and if a student can't write, they can't read. I understand with the response we got on the report, there are some things we still need to work on," Alice Upshaw Hawkins added.

The results of the assessment can be found in the links below.