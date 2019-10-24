CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department closed off the Nile and McArdle Street near South Padre Island Drive sometime before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

A search party as well as K-9 officers have been called out to assist officers as they search for suspect who fled on foot within the neighborhood.

Details of the investigation remain are limited at this time.

3News is at the scene and can see officers with their guns drawn.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

