CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said goodbye to a veteran of more than six years Wednesday with a short but heartfelt ceremony at Water's Edge Park.

Unlike most CCPD retirement ceremonies, however, this one was held for an officer with four legs.

12-year-old K-9 Officer Indy retired Wednesday after six years and seven months on the force.

"These dogs are the most important parts of our lives," Lt. Lee Preiss said.

Indy, along with K-9 Officer Kimbo, were the first two K-9 officers to join the CCPD. His supervisors said Indy has been a top-notch officer who served the community.

"He's caught quite a few burglars. He's got pounds of illicit drugs. Of course, we do demonstrations with the children and such, and he's a valiant part of two families so far now," Preiss said.

"He's always been a member of the family," said Indy's partner Sr. Officer Lavastida, who will be retiring with Indy. "I'll let him be a dog. Let him have fun. Try to let him live as stress-free as possible."

Indy and Kimbo will be spending their retirement years together knowing that they did their part to keep the Coastal Bend safe. Meanwhile, there are plans in the works for a replacement K-9 officer.

"The dog that we're going to be getting to replace Indy will be coming in about a month," CCPD Capt. Dave Cook said. "Our handler will be attending training with the dog for about 30 days and they'll bring him back. At which time we'll introduce our new K-9."