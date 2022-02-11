CCPD identifies officer involved in fatal shooting on Kostoryz Road

CCPD Officer Frank Mendoza was placed on administrative leave per policy of the department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department officer who reportedly opened fire on a man Tuesday night, killing him, has been identified.

CCPD Officer Frank Mendoza has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 6 years. He was placed on paid administrative leave per policy of the department.

According to police, the male suspect fled from a traffic stop by police and shortly after, officers were called to a crash involving that same vehicle near Kostoryz and Brawner.

Police said the suspect broke out the passenger window and ran away on foot. Officers found him in an alley behind several homes on Brawner Parkway where the suspect allegedly pulled a weapon, prompting Mendoza to fire his weapon.



The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiners Office as 50-year-old Steve Neff.

