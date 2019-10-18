CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday before 2 a.m. Corpus Christi Police were called to a disturbance at Daly Street and Williams. According to Police the reporting party was following four suspects who attempted to break into their vehicle.

The victim said his wife awoke to four people attempting to break into their vehicle at their home on the 2100 block of Meadowgrove Drive, when confronting the suspects they flew the scene in a tan ford escape and a black SUV then, the victim reportdly followed the suspects and gunfire was exchanged at Daly Street and Williams Drive.



Police waited for the suspects at SPID but they were unable to pursue them.

According to a neighbor of the victim, their vehicle had been broken into.



For any information about this case, call 361-886-2600.

