CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department a woman is dead following a shooting that happened before midnight on Thursday.



Medics responded to a trauma call at a home on Narsonne St. near Staples and Yorktown, after arrival they found a woman with a gun shot to the chest.

The woman died from her injuries when transported to the hospital, detectives said they are not certain if the wound was self inflicted or she was attacked.



Corpus Christi Police is still investigating the incident, but they advise the community to call the CCPD at 361-886-2600 with any information that could lead to an arrest.



This is a developing story, stay with 3News for the latest updates.

