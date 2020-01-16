CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have shut down a section of westbound Yorktown Boulevard near Rodd Field Road as they investigate a fatal pedestrian accident.

Few details are known at this point, but officers were called to the scene around 7:00 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Officers are collecting evidence and trying to determine what may have happened.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route if traveling in the area. There is no word at this point on how long the road may be closed.

Stay with 3News as this story continues to develop.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: