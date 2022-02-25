CCPD looking for man accused of stealing emergency vehicle

It was around 7:00 a.m. Friday when an unknown suspect jumped into an ambulance and took off. Police quickly tracked down the vehicle, but the suspect was not there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are looking for a man they say stole a private ambulance Friday morning. It happened just after 7:00 a.m. Friday when officers say the suspect was at Doctor's Regional Hospital and jumped into the ambulance, then drove away.

Police were able to track the ambulance to the intersection of Dusty Dawn Road and Crosstimbers Drive less than an hour after it was reported stolen.

The emergency transport vehicle belongs to a private company called City Ambulance. As for the suspect, police aren't releasing many details, but say he is in his 40's.

Officers were seen canvassing the Southside neighborhood early Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.