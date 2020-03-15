CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Police officer fired their service weapon after an unidentified driver allegedly tried to hit them as they tried to initiated a traffic stop around 8 p.m. near Everhart and SPID, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officials say as the officer was initiating the stop, the driver of the car tried to flee, hitting a second car in the process. The officer felt his life was being threatened by the driver and fired his weapon, police say.

The driver was able to flee the scene. Police are still searching for the driver. A vehicle or suspect description is not available at this time.

Officials report no one was injured.

When the driver is found, they could face charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.