CCPD remembers Sgt. Joseph Daniel Bock on 33rd anniversary of his end of watch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this day in 1987, Corpus Christi Police Department Sgt. Joseph Daniel Bock was killed in the line of duty while serving and protecting.

Sgt. Bock was the ninth CCPD officer ever to be killed in the line of duty.

According to CCPD, Sgt. Bock was trying to stop a speeding vehicle but the driver refused. Bock pursued for about 10 miles, not knowing that the suspect had just been involved in a burglary.

When Sgt. Bock confronted the suspect there was a struggle and the suspect got hold of Bock's service revolver. Bock was shot twice.