Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday.

At least two cars were involved in the accident. CCPD confirmed to 3NEWS that there were two fatalities. Two other individuals were taken to an area hospital, one with serious injuries.

One lane of travel going northbound on the Harbor Bridge is now open. The remainder of the lanes are still shut down.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.