CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a robbery that happened at a pawn shop on Everhart Road Saturday night.
Police said just after 7 p.m. they were called to the First Cash Pawn on Everhart Road near McArdle Road.
When officers arrived on scene they found hammers on the ground and several items smashed and stolen.
Details weren't immediately released but officers said they are searching for multiple suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 361-886-2600.
